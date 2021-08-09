DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 1,262 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $46,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

NYSE PSX opened at $73.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

