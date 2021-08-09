DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 368.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $279.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $328.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.64.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.