DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 368.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PayPal stock opened at $279.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $328.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.64.
In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
