DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 553.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,064 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,933,000 after buying an additional 1,221,482 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 70.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,557,000 after buying an additional 1,206,932 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1,078.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,215,000 after purchasing an additional 973,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 743,119 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,619,000 after purchasing an additional 575,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

