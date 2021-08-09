DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 77.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Ingredion stock opened at $86.10 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

