DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1,079.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 33,863 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,823,000 after acquiring an additional 244,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.20 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

