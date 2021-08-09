DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DCP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.58.

Shares of DCP opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 3.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $32.30.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

