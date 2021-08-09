DecentBet (DBET) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $912.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 60.4% higher against the dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $912.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00052781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.64 or 0.00824676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00103931 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00040222 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

