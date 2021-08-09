DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Hits Market Cap of $3.45 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $1.19 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00044586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00135232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00145460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,018.19 or 1.00385462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.08 or 0.00770214 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,909,882 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

