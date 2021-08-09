DeFiner One Day Volume Reaches $178,608.00 (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $10.51 million and approximately $178,608.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00052730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.88 or 0.00826165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00105031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00040048 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

