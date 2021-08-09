Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Trimmed by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 216,105 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $334,290. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

NYSE DAL opened at $40.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.