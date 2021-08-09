Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $334,290. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 31,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.30. 470,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,572,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.43) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

