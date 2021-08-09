Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth Sells 10,000 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $522,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alexander O. Schuth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $645,500.00.

Shares of DNLI opened at $52.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.31 and a beta of 1.89. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.96.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. The firm’s revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.