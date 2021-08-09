Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Denbury in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

DEN stock opened at $69.01 on Monday. Denbury has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.53.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth about $116,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

