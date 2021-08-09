Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €46.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €88.56 ($104.18).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

ETR:MOR opened at €44.63 ($52.51) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €43.88 ($51.62) and a 1 year high of €117.90 ($138.71). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €61.20. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.25.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.