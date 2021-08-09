Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) a €629.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €629.00 ($740.00) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €611.89 ($719.87).

FRA RAA opened at €954.00 ($1,122.35) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €795.48. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

