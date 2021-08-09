Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $177.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EA. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $136.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.53. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $833,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,940.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,137 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,524. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $324,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 176.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $233,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,074,000 after acquiring an additional 592,196 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 132.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,553,000 after buying an additional 466,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

