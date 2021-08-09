Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) to Sell

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

NYSE:STNG opened at $14.93 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $867.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 41.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.