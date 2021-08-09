Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $127.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PZZA. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.00.

PZZA stock opened at $119.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.89. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $122.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,309,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 97,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

