Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Tops $0.0032

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 9th. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $172,042.02 and approximately $103.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000171 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

