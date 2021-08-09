Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €65.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.20 ($74.36).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €57.68 ($67.86) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company’s 50-day moving average is €57.57.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

