Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DPSGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Deutsche Post stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,619. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $71.07.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

