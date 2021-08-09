DiDi Global Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 9th (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global’s (NYSE:DIDI) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 9th. DiDi Global had issued 316,800,000 shares in its public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $4,435,200,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During DiDi Global’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Atlantic Securities cut shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of DIDI stock opened at 9.31 on Monday. DiDi Global has a 52 week low of 7.16 and a 52 week high of 18.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,332,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,838,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,149,000.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

