Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $147.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 52.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $841,843.11 and approximately $147.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.19 or 0.00587204 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 153.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001952 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

