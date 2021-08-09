DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Raised to $65.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of DOCN opened at $54.00 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $63.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $1,263,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $1,373,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth $635,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $5,287,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $632,000. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.