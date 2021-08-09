Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 7,703 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of AVROBIO worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 82.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,931,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after buying an additional 425,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,277,000 after buying an additional 254,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 215,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 781.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip J. Vickers acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

AVROBIO stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.60. AVROBIO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $322.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.35.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

