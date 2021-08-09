Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $465,000 Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 814.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 331,201 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 818.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 866.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

ELP stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

