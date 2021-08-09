Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $615,000 Position in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after buying an additional 303,339 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $22,479,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,202,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $9,260,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 61.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 112,333 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $138,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at $879,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,564 shares of company stock worth $2,401,276. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HARP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

HARP stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

