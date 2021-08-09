Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,436 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after buying an additional 459,928 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 1,119.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME opened at $35.31 on Monday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZYME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

