Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Trading Down 5.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) shares traded down 5.7% on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $108.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dine Brands Global traded as low as $73.24 and last traded at $73.54. 2,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 308,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.99.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.