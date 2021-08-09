Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.80.

DIOD stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.07. Diodes has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 39,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $3,307,407.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,033 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,808. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 874.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 285.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 9,672.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

