disBalancer (DDOS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.44 Million

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, disBalancer has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. disBalancer has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $2.24 million worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00045139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00140009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00145509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,255.97 or 0.99800579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.15 or 0.00770575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,914,058 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

