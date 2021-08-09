DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in DMC Global by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in DMC Global by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DMC Global by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,430,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,633,000 after purchasing an additional 112,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DMC Global alerts:

BOOM stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.53. The stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,783. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $796.37 million, a P/E ratio of 309.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. DMC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.