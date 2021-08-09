DMM: Governance Hits One Day Volume of $1.20 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00052102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.86 or 0.00814697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00103484 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00039935 BTC.

DMM: Governance is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

