Dock (DOCK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.40 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a market cap of $52.28 million and approximately $9.40 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can currently be bought for $0.0757 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00053381 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00086349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.24 or 0.00830575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00107017 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

