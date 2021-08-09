Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,184. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.67. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 16.61%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

