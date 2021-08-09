Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

NYSE D traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $75.42. 60,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,184. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

