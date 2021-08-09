DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $18.02 on Monday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

