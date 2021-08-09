DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $18.02 on Monday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
