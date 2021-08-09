Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will report $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.07 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $7.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. lifted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.06. The stock had a trading volume of 766,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,996. Dover has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $170.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 37.8% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 26.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Dover by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

