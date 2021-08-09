DoYourTip (DYT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $30,002.00

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One DoYourTip coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001010 BTC on exchanges. DoYourTip has a market cap of $672,530.48 and approximately $30,002.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.79 or 0.00343763 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001217 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.50 or 0.00968381 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

