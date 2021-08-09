Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DREUF. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $12.68 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

