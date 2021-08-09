Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.06.

DRQ has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective on the stock.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRQ opened at $27.58 on Monday. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

