Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Dufry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

DUFRY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,267. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.98. Dufry has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

