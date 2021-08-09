DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DXC is benefiting from strength in the digital business and partnerships that are helping it expand in the cloud computing space. Also, acquisitions are helping DXC augment revenues amid intensifying competition in the cloud computing and cyber security spaces. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, divestiture of the HHS business is negatively impacting revenues from GBS segment. Also, the company’s near-term growth prospects are likely to hurt as organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products amid the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, high debt load and intensifying competition are hurting DXC’s growth. Also, suboptimal customer delivery, weakening customer relationships and price concessions have been adversely impacting DXC's overall financial performance.”

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.90. 22,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,252. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,542 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 714.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,638,000 after buying an additional 2,094,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,242,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

