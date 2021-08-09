DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,768,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,522,000 after buying an additional 99,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $1,400,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the first quarter worth $1,602,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David R. Little bought 30,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $860,702.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,878,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $32.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.14. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

