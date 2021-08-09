e-Gulden Trading Up 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $2.06 million and $109.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.49 or 0.00363488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000608 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000040 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,983,117 coins and its circulating supply is 17,160,843 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

