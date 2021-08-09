EarnX (EARNX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One EarnX coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. EarnX has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $59,076.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EarnX has traded up 28% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00045033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00144507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00146348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,849.30 or 0.99611952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.43 or 0.00774367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 7,103,461,863,643 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarnX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

