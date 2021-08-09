Eaton Vance Management Buys New Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 146.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $54,854,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 154.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 812,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after acquiring an additional 492,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 268.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 410,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,916,000 after acquiring an additional 408,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $75.59 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.48 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.88. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

