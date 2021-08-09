Eaton Vance Management Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,836 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,383,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,229,000 after purchasing an additional 480,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $50.52 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.93.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

