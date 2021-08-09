Eaton Vance Management Makes New $39,000 Investment in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $604,881,000 after acquiring an additional 533,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,987,000 after acquiring an additional 285,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,420 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 15.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 925,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,570,000 after acquiring an additional 126,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

In other news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $423,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,001.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,609,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,843,400. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

SEM opened at $37.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

SEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.