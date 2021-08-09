Eaton Vance Management Makes New Investment in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 99,484 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in United Natural Foods by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $408,766.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,514 shares of company stock worth $6,981,635 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

